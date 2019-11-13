Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.11.2019 | 11:36 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Panipat
follow us on

Sara Ali Khan’s mom, Amrita Singh, up in arms against her relationship with Kartik Aaryan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sara Ali Khan’s mother Amrita Singh is none too pleased with her daughter’s special friendship with Kartik Aaryan. The two young people are said to be blindly in love and Sara finds every opportunity to spend time with Kartik, no matter where he is shooting. In fact, the two are now planning to bring in the New Year together, provided they can find the time to spare. This budding romance has left Sara’s mother fuming and fretting.

Sara Ali Khan’s mom, Amrita Singh, up in arms against her relationship with Kartik Aaryan

Says a source in the know, “Amrita feels now is the time for her daughter to consolidate her career and not get distracted by matters of the heart. Sara, on the other hand, is way too spontaneous to make calculated career decision. She thinks with her heart. And her heart tells her it’s okay to mix work with a personal life.” Apparently, the mother and daughter have numerous arguments on this subject. To her dismay, Sara’s mom is not able to stop her daughter from letting her heart rule her head.

And where does Saif fit into this domestic disharmony? Apparently, the father of the girl in love is quite okay with whatever makes her happy. Says a source close to Saif, “Both Kareena and Saif are fond of Kartik, specially Kareena who shot for a show with Kartik recently and  has since then been telling her friends what a well-behaved boy he is.”

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh look ethereal as they twin in their all-white ethnic outfits for a Diwali bash

Tags : , , ,

Recommended for you

Ileana D’Cruz wishes to have a sea-facing…

Imtiaz Ali to make a film on the life of…

Shakuntala Devi-The Human Computer: Jisshu…

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi to act…

Sholay to be screened at the 50th edition of…

Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification