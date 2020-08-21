Bollywood Hungama

Rohit Shetty extends a helping hand for freelance media videographers, transfers money to their account

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rohit Shetty has been helping people out financially during the lockdown, both from the industry and outside of it. The Sooryavanshi director has already arranged over 11 hotels for the police officers’ stay during the lockdown. He had also ensured that he transfers the money directly to the paparazzi’s accounts since there was no work. Now, he has offered help to the freelance media videographers.

Rohit Shetty has come forth to support people who have been financially affected due to COVID-19. He has been doing his bit by helping cine workers and freelance media personals who are homebound due to the lockdown. He has further extended help to the freelance media videographers who have been unable to work by directly transferring money to their accounts.

On the work front, Rohit Shetty is currently hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made In India and is awaiting the release on Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

Also Read: Rohit Shetty begins the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi; to share a major portion of his income to help Cine Employees

