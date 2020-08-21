Rohit Shetty has been helping people out financially during the lockdown, both from the industry and outside of it. The Sooryavanshi director has already arranged over 11 hotels for the police officers’ stay during the lockdown. He had also ensured that he transfers the money directly to the paparazzi’s accounts since there was no work. Now, he has offered help to the freelance media videographers.

On the work front, Rohit Shetty is currently hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made In India and is awaiting the release on Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

