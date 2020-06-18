Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.06.2020 | 3:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gulabo Sitabo Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family immerses his ashes in the Ganges

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sushant Singh Rajput touched a lot of lives and his sudden demise has left us all shocked and saddened. He left a mark on the industry and his fans with his stellar performances leaving us in awe of him. The 34-year-old actor was battling depression and according to the latest reports by Mumbai Police, he had stopped taking his medications. His death by suicide has raised a lot of important questions on the importance of mental health.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family immerses his ashes in the Ganges

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday in his Bandra apartment. His last rites were performed by his father who flew down from Patna and today, Sushant's ashes were immersed in Ganges by his family. The shraddhkarma will be performed in his home back in Patna in the presence of the rest of his family. Take a look at the picture.

The police are still investigating his death and has questioned almost 10 of his close friends from the industry.

Also Read: Protestors in Patna burn effigies of Karan Johar and Salman Khan, blame them for Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sushant Singh Rajput had cleared payment of…

Ali Fazal’s mother passes away in Lucknow;…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals he had suicidal…

Ronit Roy opens up on battling depression…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s team launches a…

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Case filed…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification