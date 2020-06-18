Salman Khan has worked tirelessly for those he can reach out to and is also one of the few celebrities who have managed to help people with basic necessities and ration during the lockdown. FWICE has released a letter to stand tall in support of Salman Khan through anything and everything while thanking him for all the work he has done for the people.

The letter reads, “Dear Sir,

On behalf of all the workers and technicians of the entire media and entertainment industry, we the members of the FWICE would hereby like to thank you for your kindness and generosity towards our members during these difficult times of the lockdown due to COVID-19. The kindness and thoughtfulness that has been showered by you on our members through Being Human Foundation has enabled our workers to survive with dignity in this trying period and are feeding their families with a little ease.

You have always helped these poor workers selflessly and stood with them during all their difficulties. May it be their expensive medical treatments or any other criticalities. Since past many years these workers have received worry free treatments for their highly expensive medical ailments due to your heavy donations to us through the Being Human Foundation. When the nation is affected with any natural calamity you are always on the peak to help the Nation. Your patriotism will always remain high in our hearts.

Sir, we wish to assure you that we along with all our affiliate associations and scores of their members stand in solidarity of your support in this situation. If need arise, we are all ready to collectively raise our voices supporting you in any situation.

We are and shall remain with you always.

Thanking you,

Sincerely yours

For FWICE”

Also Read: Protestors in Patna burn effigies of Karan Johar and Salman Khan, blame them for Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.