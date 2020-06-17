Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.06.2020 | 12:28 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gulabo Sitabo Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Protestors in Patna burn effigies of Karan Johar and Salman Khan, blame them for Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at the age of 34 on Sunday. The actor was undergoing treatment for depression, however, the main trigger behind this drastic step is still unknown. If the reports are to be believed, Sushant was to get married in November this year and the family had even started the preparations for it. Hailing from Patna, his death has caused a lot of controversies and the horrors of Bollywood make their way to the top.

Protestors in Patna burn effigies of Karan Johar and Salman Khan, blame them for Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise

People are clearly agitated after old videos of Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and Alia Bhatt started resurfacing where they mocked him. People of Patna have clearly lost all the patience they had and have called Sushant’s suicide a murder. They have even set Karan Johar and Salman Khan’s effigies on fire. While the police are still investigating his death, some of Sushant’s close friends including Rhea Chakraborty have been questioned by the authorities.

Sushant Singh Rajput was cremated in Mumbai on Monday after his father flew down in the city.

Also Read: Mahendra Singh Dhoni was shattered and morose after hearing of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Police say no signs of foul play in Sushant…

Katrina Kaif is staying fit and injury free…

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Saif…

Mithun Chakraborty to not celebrate his…

Remo D’Souza says he was in talks with…

Aanand L Rai, Arjun Kapoor, Divya Khosla…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification