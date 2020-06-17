Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at the age of 34 on Sunday. The actor was undergoing treatment for depression, however, the main trigger behind this drastic step is still unknown. If the reports are to be believed, Sushant was to get married in November this year and the family had even started the preparations for it. Hailing from Patna, his death has caused a lot of controversies and the horrors of Bollywood make their way to the top.

People are clearly agitated after old videos of Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and Alia Bhatt started resurfacing where they mocked him. People of Patna have clearly lost all the patience they had and have called Sushant’s suicide a murder. They have even set Karan Johar and Salman Khan’s effigies on fire. While the police are still investigating his death, some of Sushant’s close friends including Rhea Chakraborty have been questioned by the authorities.

Sushant Singh Rajput was cremated in Mumbai on Monday after his father flew down in the city.

