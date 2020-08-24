Bollywood Hungama

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-manager Vibhash refutes claims about depression angle

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The death case of Sushant Singh Rajput is getting murkier. The actor passed away on June 14 and was found hanging in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai. Since then, multiple allegations have been levelled against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her family, and former colleagues.

Now, Sushant’s ex-manager Vibhash has refuted claims about the depression angle. "He was in anger. He would be upset over various articles written about him in the media. But I cannot accept the fact that he was in depression," Vibhash told Times. He also spoke about producer Sandip Ssingh that he did not know about Sushant’s relation with him.

As per the latest reports, Rhea Chakraborty and her father have received summons from the Central Bureau of Investigation.

On August 19, the Supreme Court gave a go-ahead to CBI to probe Sushant’s death.

The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI), on August 6, registered an FIR against six people including Rhea Chakraborty, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, house manager Samuel Miranda, and Shruti Modi. The charges leveled against the six of them are abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy, theft, cheating, intimidation, wrongful restraint, or confinement, among others.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty and her father summoned by the CBI

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

