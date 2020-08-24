Evergreen star Neena Gupta is known for her powerful roles in films and television. Now, the talented actor will be seen playing her quirky self in Netflix’s much-awaited lighthearted series, Masaba Masaba, alongside her fashion designer daughter, Masaba Gupta. Masaba Masaba is a fictionalised series that traces Masaba’s life journey and is set to hit the streaming service on 28th August, 2020.

The series will shed light on the sweet and sour relationship between Masaba and Neena. Further, viewers are in for a treat as Neena Gupta will be seen taking over the dance floor with the young and talented Mithila Palkar in the series. Neena will be grooving to a song specially created for the series titled ‘Aunty Kisko Bola’. She will be seen sporting a different avatar in the song and asking the all-important question -- ‘Aunty Kisko Bola?’

Talking about her wonderful experience, Neena Gupta said, “It is a nice and catchy song, I had a good time while shooting for the dance number with Mithila Palkar. The background dancers were also aunties, they were wearing caps and red silver shining kameezes. We shot the dance in three sequences -- in one I’m dressed in a saree, the other one was in an old car and the last one had flashy lights and with all the aunties on the floor. With this song, I did something different, danced by heart out , excited to see peoples reactions to it.”

Masaba Masaba will stream from August 28th onwards, only on Netflix!

