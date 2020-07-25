Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.07.2020 | 6:28 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Anurag Kashyap accuses Kangana Ranaut of giving Saand Ki Aankh director ‘panic attack’ for announcing a rival film immediately

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kangana Ranaut is currently making headlines for lashing out at the film industry for ganging up on her and star kids being a threat to the outsiders. The actress has named several celebrities and her team is in the war of words on Twitter with people who have been calling her out. In the ongoing back and forth, Anurag Kashyap's name also got involved.

Anurag Ranaut accuses Kangana Ranaut of giving Saand Ki Aankh director ‘panic attack’ for announcing a rival film immediately

On July 25, Anurag Kashyap revealed recently that Kangana Ranaut was approached for Saand Ki Aankh but she asked to make changes to the characters and wanted to combine the two roles into one.

Now, the filmmaker has responded to the comments made by Kangana Ranaut’s team about the actress not choosing to be a part of Saand Ki Aankh that starred Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu. Kangana's team said that Anurag was never present during the narration of the film when she met Vikas Bahl and director Tushar Hiranandani.

On Saturday, the filmmaker said, “True I wasn’t at the narration.. but why when my director did not get back to you in two weeks on your suggestion then why was this project announced forcing the director in a panic attack. And when did this film come and go. Just asking about Teju.”

He also attached the link to the story of the film announcement of Teju where Kangana was to play the role of an 80-year-old. It was supposed to be a light-hearted story about a woman on the threshold of death but is still not ready to give up and leave the world. Speaking about the character, Kangana had said that Teju is a warm, vibrant woman who is full of life and doesn't want to feel old at all.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut and her team have maintained the stance that the actor backed out of Saand Ki Aankh because she wanted them to cast age-appropriate actors.

ALSO READ: Anurag Kashyap says Sushant Singh Rajput was seeking validation from big production houses

More Pages: Saand Ki Aankh Box Office Collection , Saand Ki Aankh Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Hrithik Roshan extends financial support to…

Shekhar Suman, Ananth Mahadevan lash out at…

Anurag Kashyap says Kangana Ranaut refused…

Sonu Sood to help family who sold their cow…

Ranvir Shorey says he suffered psychological…

Priyanka Chopra to celebrate 20 years in the…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification