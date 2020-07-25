Bollywood Hungama

Sushant Singh Rajput got admitted multiple times at Hinduja hospital for depression says Rumi Jaffrey

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

In what could be regarded as a big breakthrough in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, writer-director Rumi Jaffrey, who was a close friend of the dead actor, says Sushant had spoken to him about his depression.

Says Rumi, “It happened in November 2019. I’m actually very bad with dates. But thanks to the mobile phone I remember it was November. Prior to that, Rhea Chakraborty had called to say Sushant was in a depression. I didn’t even know what it meant. But in November, I   visited Sushant . He met me with the same warmth as he always did. He hugged me. He then told me that he was fighting off depression and that he didn’t know what to do about it. I was taken aback.  ‘Arrey Sushant , tu toh star hai. Depression kyun?’ I just couldn’t understand what he could be depressed about.”

Rumi says he didn’t probe about Sushant’s condition. ‘Ek toh who mujhse umar mein bahut chhota tha. Doosri baat , he was a star. We all know when to stop before crossing the line with them. But I kept a close watch on Sushant’s health after he confided in me. He got admitted in Hinduja Hospital several times for depression. But the media was told he went in for various ailments like dengue, etc. But the fact is Sushant was being medically treated for clinical depression.”

