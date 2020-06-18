On Sunday, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, leaving his fans and friends in complete shock. The actor had left behind no note and the Mumbai police is currently investigating the matter. The investigation has revealed that the actor had cleared the salaries and payments of his staff and household help three days before he passed away.

Reportedly, after clearing all the payment of his staff and household help, he informed that it won't be possible for him to pay them further. According to reports, Sushant's manager revealed to the police that he was in discussion with ex-manager Disha Salian for a role in a web series. However, the police have not found anything substantial.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 film Chhichhore in which he played the lead opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Before the lockdown, the actor had wrapped the shoot of the film Dil Bechara which is the remake of the film The Fault In Our Stars. The film which will be remembered as his last film will be released on Disney plus Hotstar.

