Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.06.2020 | 2:13 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gulabo Sitabo Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Sushant Singh Rajput had cleared payment of his staff and household help three days before his death

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

On Sunday, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, leaving his fans and friends in complete shock. The actor had left behind no note and the Mumbai police is currently investigating the matter. The investigation has revealed that the actor had cleared the salaries and payments of his staff and household help three days before he passed away.

Sushant Singh Rajput had cleared payment of his staff and household help three days before his death

Reportedly, after clearing all the payment of his staff and household help, he informed that it won't be possible for him to pay them further. According to reports, Sushant's manager revealed to the police that he was in discussion with ex-manager Disha Salian for a role in a web series. However, the police have not found anything substantial.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 film Chhichhore in which he played the lead opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Before the lockdown, the actor had wrapped the shoot of the film Dil Bechara which is the remake of the film The Fault In Our Stars. The film which will be remembered as his last film will be released on Disney plus Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput had three companies under his name that revolve around technology, healthcare, mixed reality

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ali Fazal’s mother passes away in Lucknow;…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals he had suicidal…

Ronit Roy opens up on battling depression…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s team launches a…

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Case filed…

Police say no signs of foul play in Sushant…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification