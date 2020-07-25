Over the years social media platforms have become extremely prominent and popular, but on the flip side the cases of trolling and cyberbullying have become increasingly alarming. Trolls and bullying have also become a major cause of negativity that has been affecting people's mental health. When bullying happens online it can feel as if you’re being attacked everywhere, even inside your own home. It can seem like there’s no escape. People not only troll others on their professional lives but on personal lives too.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha has also faced trolls and bullying for the longest time now. So to put an end to online bullying, Sonakshi has now teamed up with Mission Josh and few other cyber experts and launched a campaign, 'Full Stop To Cyber Bullying.'

The Campaign which is led by Sonakshi & Special IGP of Maharashtra Mr Pratap Dighavkar and will have five different live interactions with panelists which will be streamed live on her social media handles. The goal of the campaign is to bring more awareness towards the subject and various important aspects so that the trollers, harassers, bullies are aware of the consequences as well as legal actions that can be taken against them on committing any kind of Cyber harassment while sitting behind the screen. The first interaction will air on the 26th of July.

Talking more about the campaign Sonakshi said, "Social media was made with the intention to spread love and positivity. Unfortunately, it has become a toxic place with the rampant rise of cyberbullying and mental harassment. I have been a victim of trolls and abuses myself. With mission Josh, our campaign aims to bring awareness to cyberbullying, online trolling, cyber laws, and mental harassment. Special IGP of Maharashtra Police Dr. Pratap Dighavkar and I will be talking to experts and show insights about the issues a lot of us have been facing and spread the message of cyber virus that is around us."

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

