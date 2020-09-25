Bollywood Hungama

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Vikas Singh says reports state “200% strangulation”, AIIMS doctor says these claims are incorrect

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death is currently under investigation. AIIMS doctors are doing the forensic check again. In the latest update, the family lawyer Vikas Singh has claimed that AIIMS stated that Sushant’s death was 200% strangulation and not suicide. However, the AIIMS doctor states that the claims made by the lawyer are incorrect.

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Vikas Singh says reports state "200% strangulation", AIIMS doctor says these claims are incorrect

Vikas Singh said that they are getting frustrated by the delay in investigation by the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) to convert abetment to suicide to murder. He claimed that when he had sent the photos to an AIIMS doctor, he informed the advocate that it was 200& strangulation and not suicide.

Speaking to India Today, Dr. Sudhir Gupta said, "The investigation is still going on. What he is saying is not correct. We can’t conclude simply on murder or suicide based on just ligature marks and the scene of the crime. Need more investigation which is still going on and not concluded."

The panel of the doctors, led by Gupta, is currently working on the reports – autopsy, and viscera – to give a final report on what caused Sushant’s death.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 14.

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty’s bail application alleges that Sushant Singh Rajput felt his sisters were only after his money

