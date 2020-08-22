Bollywood Hungama

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: After Neha Mehta, Gurucharan Singh quits the show

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

A couple of days ago, there were reports of Neha Mehta quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had surfaced. However, to the fans’ dismay, the actress has already quit the show as she has other plans for her career. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining the fans for over 12 years now, making it one of the most successful and longest-running shows on television. With the shoots resuming close to a month ago post-lockdown, the makers have come across a few challenges with regards to the shoots and cast.

After Neha Mehta, we hear that Gurucharan Singh, who portrayed the character of Roshan Singh Sodhi has quit the show. Replacing him, Balwinder Singh Suri has already begun shooting for his part on the show. The reason behind Gurucharan Singh quitting the show has not been revealed. He had also quit the show back in 2013 owing to creative differences with the makers but joined the star cast again.

For the unversed, the show has recently celebrated their 12th anniversary.

Also Read: Neha Mehta quits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

