Ever since the lockdown has been imposed, Sonu Sood has been going out of his way to help as many people out as possible. The actor has arranged for safe transportation for migrants along with that, he has also given multiple migrants opportunities with regards to employment. Keeping his promises, Sonu Sood has also been helping out people with surgeries and medical treatments. He recently took to his Twitter to help a girl out with the study material for her UPSC preparations.

A man reached out on her behalf and wrote, “@SonuSood @GovindAgarwal_ Sir,can you pls help in my sister's Civils preparation? She need some upsc books.being in a farmer's family my father can not afford for that in this critical situation.pleasr sir help”. Sonu Sood was quick to respond that the study material will be delivered to her tomorrow.

Take a look at his tweet.

Your books will reach you by tomorrow ❣️???? https://t.co/8Ad2JR5IUo — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 31, 2020

