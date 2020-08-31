Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 31.08.2020 | 6:55 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Sonu Sood helps out an aspiring IAS student with books and study material

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ever since the lockdown has been imposed, Sonu Sood has been going out of his way to help as many people out as possible. The actor has arranged for safe transportation for migrants along with that, he has also given multiple migrants opportunities with regards to employment. Keeping his promises, Sonu Sood has also been helping out people with surgeries and medical treatments. He recently took to his Twitter to help a girl out with the study material for her UPSC preparations.

Sonu Sood helps out an aspiring IAS student with books and study material

A man reached out on her behalf and wrote, “@SonuSood @GovindAgarwal_ Sir,can you pls help in my sister's Civils preparation? She need some upsc books.being in a farmer's family my father can not afford for that in this critical situation.pleasr sir help”. Sonu Sood was quick to respond that the study material will be delivered to her tomorrow.

Take a look at his tweet.

Also Read: Sonu Sood says it’s time for new innings after Atul Khatri says the audience might not accept him as a reel-life villain

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ranvir Shorey alleges he was abused by Pooja…

Raveena Tandon comes forward to support UN…

Kiara Advani is the new brand ambassador of…

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Four key…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s close friend Mahesh…

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman passes…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification