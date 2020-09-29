Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death is currently being investigated from various angles. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is probing the drugs angle and ha even arrested his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik among others. As per the latest update, NCB has filed affidavits in Bombay High Court seeking rejection of the bail pleas of the siblings.

As per their lawyer Satish Maneshinde, he told the High Court that the alleged drugs case related to Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty should have been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) since they are probing Sushant’s death.

According to a report by Indian Express, the affidavits that were submitted by NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede stated that the drugs, in which Rhea and Showik are accused of, were not meant for personal consumption. “Electronic evidence such as WhatsApp chats, records were retrieved from the mobile, laptop and hard-disk and it indicated payment made for the drugs. Thus, there is ample evidence to show that the present applicant Rhea has not only regularly dealt (with) but has also financed illicit trafficking of drugs,” the report stated.

The NCB also stated that they are aware that Sushant Singh Rajput consumed drugs, Rhea Chakraborty concealed the fact. “It is further submitted that if overall scenario is seen, then the present applicant (Rhea) being aware of the fact that Sushant Singh Rajput being someone who is engaged in consumption has harboured him and concealed him whilst he was engaged in consuming the drugs. This would amount to harbouring. The present applicant also allowed her residence for drug storage and consumption for Sushant Singh Rajput,” the report further revealed.

The affidavit states that Section 27A of the NDPS Act is application since Rhea Chakraborty actively aided, abetted and financed other accused persons from drugs transactions. The section pertains to punishment for harbouring offenders and financing illicit traffic of drugs.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.