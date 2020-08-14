Bollywood Hungama

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI says no question of transferring the case to Mumbai Police

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in their final written to the Supreme Court on August 13, said that there is no question of transferring the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput to Mumbai Police as there is no case filed or pending there. This submission goes against Rhea Chakraborty who filed in a plea to transfer the case to Mumbai after Bihar Police had filed an FIR against her. She had stated that she won’t receive a fair trial.

As per reports, the CBI’s submission also reportedly called statement recording of 56 people by Mumbai Police as "bereft of any legal backing’. They requested the Supreme Court to not make any observation that comes in the way of another probe conducted by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

ED has been conducting a parallel investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 after Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five others for siphoning off Rs. 15 crores from Sushant.

The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI), on August 6, registered an FIR against six people including Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The others named in the FIR are Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi. The charges leveled against the six of them are abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy, theft, cheating, intimidation, wrongful restraint, or confinement, among others.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. He was found hanging at his Bandra apartment.

ALSO READ: ‘Pray that the CBI takes over Sushant Singh Rajput’s case so it's investigated without any political agendas’: Kriti Sanon

