Jacqueline Fernandez was the only heroine available for Kick 2

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Jacqueline Fernandez needn’t brag about having bagged Kick 2. Firstly with two Salman Khans in the film, the leading lady is likely to have nothing to do except dance and look pretty, in that order.

Jacqueline Fernandez was the only heroine available for Kick 2

Secondly, at the moment, Salman doesn’t have much of a choice on heroine’s issue. With top-notch names like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan out of bounds, Salman had to turn to one of his gal pals for female company in Kick 2. Katrina Kaif is already doing the next Tiger film with Salman. That left Jacqueline Fernandez, who spent two months in quarantine with Salman on his farm recently, as the option.

Looks like the friendship has cemented. Who says outsiders in Bollywood don’t stand a chance?

Also Read: Salman Khan wishes his Kick 2 costar, Jacqueline Fernandez on her birthday

More Pages: Kick 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

