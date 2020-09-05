Bollywood Hungama

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI reaches late actor’s residence with his sister Meetu Singh

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death is currently under investigation. A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the late actor’s sister Meetu Singh reached his Bandra flat on Saturday, September 5. The CBI wanted to understand the scenes through Meetu when she reached his residence after she was informed about his death on June 14.

There were three AIIMS doctors and some forensic experts were also in attendance along with Siddharth Pithani, house helps Neeraj and Keshav. According to reports, Meetu Singh was called to get an understanding of how she was informed about the news, how she found her brother’s body, where was the cloth that was used for hanging from the ceiling fan and other belongings. There several people present when the body was found so Meetu will also be questioned about the behavior of those people - Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj Singh, Dipesh Sawant, and Keshav.

Meetu Singh stayed with Sushant Singh Rajput from June 8 to June 13. The actor was found dead on June 14. Besides CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau also carrying different investigations in relation to money laundering and drug angle.

ALSO READ: Narcotics Control Bureau take Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and Samuel Miranda for medical tests

