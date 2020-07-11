Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.07.2020 | 10:16 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: After Bhansali, talent manager Reshma Shetty questioned by Police

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The investigation in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death continues. The actor passed away on June 14 due to suicide. But, Mumbai Police is continuing their investigation as to what led him to take such a drastic step since he didn't leave any note behind. Earlier this week, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was summoned in order to record his statement. Following, Bollywood's top talent manager was called in too.

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: After Bhansali, talent manager Reshma Shetty questioned by Police

As per reports, Reshma Shetty's statement recording took place for four to five hours. She is a very well-known talent manager in the industry and head honcho of the company Matrix. She was formerly working with Salman Khan before they parted ways. She works with Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt amongst others, and is responsible for major celebrity endorsement deals.

Till now, Mumbai Police has recorded over 35 people's statements. Earlier, Sushant’s father, his three sisters, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, friends Mukesh Chhabra and Mahesh Shetty, Siddharth Pithani - his friend and creative content manager; Keshav - his cook, Mohd Shaikh - the keysmith, Shakeel Hussain - the brother of keysmith, Uday Singh Gauri - business manager, Radhika Nihalani - PR manager; Kushal Zaveri - his first TV serial director and now his manager, friend Rohini Iyer, Sanjay Sridhar - Chartered Accountant, Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi, two former Yash Raj Films staff members gave statements to the police.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Shekhar Kapur summoned by Mumbai Police to record his statement based on his tweet

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Shekhar Kapur…

Vidya Balan starrer Sherni to only resume…

Rajesh Roshan to compose music for Vivek…

SCOOP: Ranveer Singh to make a special…

Nana Patekar to play the role of spymaster…

Varun Dhawan provides financial help to 200…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification