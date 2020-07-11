Bollywood Hungama

Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu and team finalize locations via pictures for the London leg

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Earlier this year, it was announced that Taapsee Pannu will be portraying the role of Mithali Raj, the ace captain of the Indian women’s cricket team. Soon after the announcement, the entertainment industry came to a halt due to the infamous Coronavirus lockdown. Making travelling overseas impossible, the makers of Shabaash Mithu have been relying on pictures to finalize locations since recce is not an option.

Shabaash Mithu Taapsee Pannu and team finalize locations via pictures for the London leg

Ajit Andhare, COO of Viacom 18 said that they are waiting for the international travel to resume before they head for an elaborate shoot in the UK. Currently, the team is hunting for locations and figuring out the dates that might be convenient for all. As a producer, it is making him jittery to finalize locations that they have not seen in person but only through the pictures. Even though they can’t physically be present for the recce, they haven’t stopped the other pre-production work. The teams have already started finalizing the ensemble cast while Rahul Dholakia, director, and the team works on polishing the screenplay.

Alongside all these aspects, the music composition has also begun. Shabaash Mithu team only awaits a green light from the signal as they are all set to resume work with all their might.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu starrer Looop Lapeta might become the first film to be COVID-19 insured

More Pages: Shabaash Mithu Box Office Collection

