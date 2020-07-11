Bollywood Hungama

Arjun Kapoor resumes work with an ad shoot, says every one of us will have to adjust to the new normal

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

India went into lockdown four months back and that pulled the curtains down on Bollywood, an intimately functioning industry where scores of people manage a set and actors always work in proximity. With social distancing the norm now, the unlocking period is seeing the industry and its stars trying to restart operations. Arjun Kapoor is one of the earliest celebs to be back on the sets and he is advocating for work to resume.

Arjun Kapoor resumes work with an ad shoot, says every one of us will have to adjust to the new normal

Arjun says, “I think every one of us will have to adjust to the new normal and slowly start resetting our lives. Things have changed forever but we will all have to work, we will all have to support our families. So, everyone concerned will make their environment as safe as possible so that all are protected and we resume some sort of normalcy on our work front. I shot for the first time after 4 months.”

The actor reveals that adequate safety measures on the sets of his commercial shoot put him at complete ease! “I have to admit that I was a bit jittery at the start but seeing all the safety measures in place, I became absolutely fine in no time. Naturally, the initial days of us stepping out to work again will be a little difficult for all of us psychologically. But today, I’m more confident of shooting and being around people on the sets because I have seen the extensive preparations that people are taking to ensure we have the highest safety measures on the sets.”

Arjun has a number of shoots lined up in the days to come. “It felt very good to resume work and I’m looking forward to my next shooting days,” he ends.

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh to resume shoot in Mumbai, Europe schedule put on hold

