The residential building in which veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar lives has been sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 pandemic.

As per reports, the singer and her family are safe. The Mangeshkar family released an official statement which read, “We have been inundated by calls all evening enquiring whether Prabhakunj is sealed. The Building Society and the BMC have sealed it from the onset of the epidemic as we have senior citizens at home and in the building, and it is mandatory to take these precautions. Even our usual festive Ganesha celebrations were a simple familial one this time, to cooperate and support social distancing”.

“Please do not react to any hearsay on the health of our family members, especially, We, as building society in unison, are taking utmost caution, care and co-operating to ensure the well-being and safety of all the senior citizens especially, and all the other residing members as well. By God's grace and the wishes of so many, the family is safe,” the statement further read.

