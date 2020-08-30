Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.08.2020 | 1:19 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Lata Mangeshkar’s residential building sealed as a precautionary measure against COVID-19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The residential building in which veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar lives has been sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 pandemic. 

Lata Mangeshkar’s residential building sealed as a precautionary measure against COVID-19

As per reports, the singer and her family are safe. The Mangeshkar family released an official statement which read, “We have been inundated by calls all evening enquiring whether Prabhakunj is sealed. The Building Society and the BMC have sealed it from the onset of the epidemic as we have senior citizens at home and in the building, and it is mandatory to take these precautions. Even our usual festive Ganesha celebrations were a simple familial one this time, to cooperate and support social distancing”. 

“Please do not react to any hearsay on the health of our family members, especially, We, as building society in unison, are taking utmost caution, care and co-operating to ensure the well-being and safety of all the senior citizens especially, and all the other residing members as well. By God's grace and the wishes of so many, the family is safe,” the statement further read. 

ALSO READ: “I’ve made Lataji promise to sing for me again” – Rajesh Roshan  

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Four key…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s close friend Mahesh…

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman passes…

Genelia D'Souza tests negative for COVID-19…

Sanjana Sanghi responds to Rhea…

Delhi HC disposes plea seeking deletion or…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification