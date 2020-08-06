More music from SuperM coming your way! After making their debut as a unit with SuperM group - SHINee's Taemin, EXO members Baekhyun & Kai, NCT 127's Taeyong and Mark and WayV's Lucas and Ten - are set to make their first comeback with a brand new album titled 'Super One'.

The announcement was made on August 6 along with a teaser image of a car. Ahead of the album launch, SuperM will release two pre-singles - '100' will drop on August 14 followed by their second single, 'Tiger Inside' on September 1. They will unveil their first full-length album 'Super One' on September 25.

???? #SuperM embarks on 1st full album project ‘Super One’! ???? To release ‘100’ → ‘Tiger Inside’ → The 1st album ‘Super One’ ☝ Project carrying the message ‘To overcome challenges together with the power of uniting as 'one'!@superm #SuperOne#WeAreTheFuture #SuperMTheFuture pic.twitter.com/l0okfKJs4z — SMTOWN (@SMTOWNGLOBAL) August 5, 2020

On October 4, 2019, the group debuted with their self-titled EP and 'Jopping' as the title track.

Meanwhile, Taemin is set to release his solo album 'Never Gonna Dance Again'. Baekhyun dropped his second solo mini-album 'Delight' recently whereas Kai is working on his solo debut.

Meanwhile, NCT 127 dropped their repackaged album titled 'NCT #127 Neo Zone: The Final Round' on May 19. In March 2020, the group dropped their second full-length album 'NCT #127 Neo Zone' with the lead title track 'Kick It'.

On June 9, 2020, WayV released their first studio album 'Awaken the World' with lead single 'Turn Back Time'.

