Last Updated 06.08.2020 | 12:40 PM IST

SuperM announce comeback album Super One, to release two pre-singles titled 100 and Tiger Inside

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

More music from SuperM coming your way! After making their debut as a unit with SuperM group - SHINee's Taemin, EXO members Baekhyun & Kai, NCT 127's Taeyong and Mark and WayV's Lucas and Ten - are set to make their first comeback with a brand new album titled 'Super One'.

SuperM announce comeback album Super One, to release two pre-singles titled 100 and Tiger Inside

The announcement was made on August 6 along with a teaser image of a car. Ahead of the album launch, SuperM will release two pre-singles - '100' will drop on August 14 followed by their second single, 'Tiger Inside' on September 1. They will unveil their first full-length album 'Super One' on September 25.

On October 4, 2019, the group debuted with their self-titled EP and 'Jopping' as the title track.

Meanwhile, Taemin is set to release his solo album 'Never Gonna Dance Again'. Baekhyun dropped his second solo mini-album 'Delight' recently whereas Kai is working on his solo debut.

Meanwhile, NCT 127 dropped their repackaged album titled 'NCT #127 Neo Zone: The Final Round' on May 19. In March 2020, the group dropped their second full-length album 'NCT #127 Neo Zone' with the lead title track 'Kick It'.

On June 9, 2020, WayV released their first studio album 'Awaken the World' with lead single 'Turn Back Time'.

ALSO READ: SHINEE’s Taemin expresses heartbreak while dancing through the streets in ‘2 KIDS’ music video

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

