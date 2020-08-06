Bollywood Hungama

VIDEO: Asim Riaz gets physically assaulted during his late night bicycle ride, shares video of his bruises

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Asim Riaz is one of the heartthrobs of the industry who has managed to woo all of his fans with his appearance on Bigg Boss 13. The model turned actor has quite a massive fanbase to his name with the majority consisting of the females. He has been in the news since the first episode of the coveted reality show and has already starred in multiple music videos. With another music video, ‘Dil Ke Maine Di Kasam’ slated to release on August 10, he will star with his ladylove Himanshi Khurana once again.

VIDEO Asim Riaz gets physically assaulted during his late night bicycle ride, shares video of his bruises

In a shocking turn of events, Asim Riaz posted a few videos on his Instagram stories where he revealed that he was attacked from behind during his late-night cycle ride. He showed multiple bruises on his legs and shoulder and said that his back was also injured during this assault. The attackers attacked from behind and Asim couldn’t help but let out an exasperated sigh after sharing the incident. He later showed the bruises in detail once he got home and got the required first-aid.

Take a look at the video.

Here’s wishing Asim Riaz a speedy recovery.

Also Read: Asim Riaz reveals the release date of ‘Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam’ with Himanshi Khurana

