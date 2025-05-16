In 2022, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to break the news that Hera Pheri 3 is in the offing. The news spread like wild fire and led to jubilation among the fans of this series. Recently, the mahurat shot took place of the film, further adding to the excitement. But in a shocking move, one of the leading actors of the film, Paresh Rawal, has walked out of the project.

SUPER EXCLUSIVE: Paresh Rawal QUITS Hera Pheri 3

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “There were creative differences between the makers and Paresh Rawal. As a result, the actor decided to step down from the film.”

In the Hera Pheri series, Paresh Rawal essays the role of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte. This character has a crazy fan base and is also one of the reasons why the franchise achieved cult status. The popularity of Baburao memes and gifs refuses to die down. As a result, this astonishing development is sure to break the hearts of crores of fans who were waiting to see Baburao create madness with his partners-in-crime, Raju (Akshay Kumar) and Shyam (Suniel Shetty).

When Bollywood Hungama contacted Paresh Rawal, he confirmed that he’s no longer acting in Hera Pheri 3. He said, “Yes, it’s a fact.”

Industry insiders, however, hope that a miracle happens and the actor returns to the franchise, especially going by the twists and turns that have taken place with regard to Hera Pheri 3. An industry expert remarked, “There was a time when Akshay Kumar was out of the film, in 2022. Even he’s the soul of the series hence, his exit led to disappointment. But thankfully, he returned to the franchise. Based on that episode, we hope Mr Rawal can also be back in the series.”

The series began with Hera Pheri (2000). It was an average grosser and achieved a huge following on television. Hence, the sequel, Phir Hera Pheri (2006), took a smashing opening and emerged as a super-hit. A few years later, the two films gained even more popularity thanks to social media and the timeless humour. This further fuelled the hype for the third installment.

