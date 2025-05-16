The maddest hatter of entertainment is back! The Dhamaal franchise has fans buzzing with excitement as it gears up for its wildest instalment yet, Dhamaal 4! This rollercoaster of comedy, drama, action, and chaos is all set to storm theatres on Eid 2026.

Dhamaal 4 release date: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh starrer scheduled to hit theaters on Eid 2026

Boasting a stellar star cast including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan, the film promises a laugh riot like never before. It is currently being shot in Mumbai after an extensive first schedule in Malshej Ghat.

Buckle up, as you are in for a four-dimensional ride of madness and mayhem! Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present, in association with Devgn Films, a T-Series Films, Maruti International, Panorama Studios production. Dhamaal 4 is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

