Realme Hip Hop India Season 2 streaming on Amazon MX Player has been on everyone’s watch-list, crossing a whopping 20.1 million viewers in just five weeks. Riding high on this momentum, Amazon MX Player has added a fresh twist to the show with a first-of-a-kind, creative collaboration with Pokémon! This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the service’s continued commitment to building marketing-first partnerships with marquee brands through its flagship IPs.

Realme Hip Hop India S2 x Pokémon: Malaika Arora stars in electrifying new dance collab

Bringing together one of the world’s most beloved global entertainment brands with India’s only hip-hop dance reality show, the collaboration kicked off with a unique dance number featuring an iconic Pokémon, known for its electrifying powers. Quite literally! A fun-filled routine with a special appearance by none other than Pikachu filled the set with thunderous applause. Taking the association a step further, Amazon MX Player released an imaginative video in collaboration with Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, featuring none other than Malaika Arora, who has joined this season’s judging panel for the first time. The video reimagines opening digital Pokémon card packs as a dramatic hip-hop dance battle, with signature Pokémon powers fuelling every move. It seamlessly blends the thrill of discovery with dance and style to create a unique visual treat for the viewers.

“Our collaboration with Pokémon perfectly reflects Amazon MX Player’s commitment to delivering bold, innovative experiences to our audience,” said Aruna Daryanani, Director, Amazon MX Player. “By bringing together the iconic charm of Pokémon with the raw energy of Realme Hip Hop India Season 2, we’re offering viewers a one-of-a-kind cultural mash-up that is unique and memorable. At Amazon MX Player, we constantly strive to break new ground—crafting immersive entertainment and forging meaningful brand partnerships that truly connect with fans and advertisers alike.”

Sharing her thoughts on being a part of the campaign, judge Malaika Arora expressed, “There’s something truly magical about the world of Pokémon – the adventure, the action, the joy of discovery. Pair that with the energy of hip hop, and it just clicks. This was such a fun and imaginative concept to shoot, and it really captures how two different worlds can come together to create something unforgettable. I’ve always believed that dance is a powerful form of storytelling, and this one's for every kid who loves the world of Pokémon and every dancer chasing that stage.”

“Our goal with this collaboration was to spark imagination and joy, just as Pokémon has done for fans around the world for decades. Partnering with Amazon MX Player on an impactful show like Realme Hip Hop India S2 gave us the perfect canvas to showcase Pokémon’s playful spirit in a new, movement-driven way. The energy, creativity, and passion seen in this campaign aligns perfectly with what our brand stands for. We are excited to take Pokémon as well as Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket to dance lovers and their loved ones,” shared Susumu Fukunaga, Corporate Officer, The Pokémon Company.

Judged by Remo D’Souza and Malaika Arora, Realme Hip Hop India Season 2 continues to spotlight the country’s most talented street dancers, raising the stakes with every episode. From breaking Guinness World Records to breaking the internet, the show has become a cultural force in its own right. This season brings fresh energy, fiercer competition, and a deeper dive into India’s evolving hip-hop culture, with new episodes streaming every Thursday only on Amazon MX Player.

Catch Realme Hip Hop India Season 2 exclusively on Amazon MX Player available through its own app, on Amazon’s shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs!

