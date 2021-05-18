Bollywood Hungama

Super Dancer – Chapter 4 judge Geeta Kapur sparks marriage rumours after she wears a sindoor on her head

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Popular choreographer Geeta Kapur, who is currently judging the dance reality show Super Dancer: Chapter 4, has left everyone surprised with her look in the show. Fans are in utter shock after seeing the pictures.

Super Dancer – Chapter 4 judge Geeta Kapur sparks marriage rumours after she wears a sindoor on her head

Geeta Kapur, popularly known as Geeta Maa in the industry, recently took to her Instagram and shared pictures of her look from the sets. In the picture, she was seen wearing a ruby red outfit, a multi-stone necklace, pearl ring, red lipstick and a red bindi on her forehead.

But, what caught the attention of the eyes was when she was spotted wearing a sindoor on her head. In Indian customs, sindoor is supposed to be worn by only married a woman. Sharing the post, “Ready set shoot ... #superdancerchapter4,” Geeta wrote in her Instagram post.

As per reports and in the public knowledge, Geeta Kapur is not married and the sindoor on her forehead has left everyone curious and surprised.

Soon after, the fans and followers of the choreographer have been flooding her comment section by asking her if she has secretly married.

Also Read: Super Dancer – Chapter 4 pays tribute to the evergreen actresses of the Indian Film Industry with Bollywood Queens Special

