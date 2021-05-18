Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.05.2021 | 1:49 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Gautam Gulati reveals why he walked out of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Gautam Gulati who was recently seen as one of the antagonists in Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai has revealed that he walked out of Abhishek Kapoor's film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in the lead.

Gautam Gulati reveals why he walked out of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Talking to an entertainment portal, Gautam said that he was going to do the film but found out that the narration of the film was a bit different from that of the final script. He said that he was looking forward to working with Abhishek Kapoor but when he got the final script, he noticed that some of the things were different from what he was narrated to. The actor said that he agreed to do the film after hearing about his character but after the differences in the script and the narration he decided to not do it.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana who plays the role of a cross-functional athlete in the film had described the movie as a progressive love story.

Gautam Gulati who is known for winning season 8 of Bigg Boss was last seen in Radhe where he played the role of Girgit, one of the henchmen to primary antagonist Rana, played by Randeep Hooda.

ALSO READ: Gautam Gulati on playing Girgit in Radhe: “The tattoo and haircut were also conceptualised and decided by Salman Khan”

More Pages: Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kangana Ranaut tests negative for COVID-19;…

Radhe Box Office Overseas Day 5: Salman…

SCOOP: Samantha Akkineni plays a suicide…

Sonu Sood provides proof of arranging bed in…

CONFIRMED: Amazon Prime Video’s The Family…

SCOOP: The Family Man 2 to stream in June…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification