This Is Us star Justin Hartley and The Young and the Restless actress Sofia Pernas have tied the knot. On Sunday, the couple walked together on the red carpet of MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021.

According to PEOPLE publication, they were seen posing together while wearing the same ring band. The couple has grabbed a lot of attention and perhaps hinting at the marriage which is now confirmed. The couple has been dating each other for several weeks and made it an official relationship on Instagram on New Year's Eve. The couple's marriage rumors sparked in Malibu when spotted wearing wedding bands on their left hands.

Hartley shared a picture back on 31st December 2020, with Sofia and captioned it, "Sayonara 2020, it's been real. Happy New Year from our quarantine den to yours."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Hartley (@justinhartley)

On the professional front, Justin Hartley is currently starring on NBC's critically acclaimed, award-winning series, This is Us and Sofia Pernas stars in Second-Born Royals which is an upcoming contemporary science fantasy film.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.