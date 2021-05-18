Bollywood Hungama

This Is Us star Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas are married; couple flaunts their wedding rings at MTV Movie and TV Awards

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

This Is Us star Justin Hartley and The Young and the Restless actress Sofia Pernas have tied the knot. On Sunday, the couple walked together on the red carpet of MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021.

According to PEOPLE publication, they were seen posing together while wearing the same ring band. The couple has grabbed a lot of attention and perhaps hinting at the marriage which is now confirmed.  The couple has been dating each other for several weeks and made it an official relationship on Instagram on New Year's Eve. The couple's marriage rumors sparked in Malibu when spotted wearing wedding bands on their left hands.

Hartley shared a picture back on 31st December 2020, with Sofia and captioned it, "Sayonara 2020, it's been real. Happy New Year from our quarantine den to yours."

On the professional front, Justin Hartley is currently starring on NBC's critically acclaimed, award-winning series, This is Us and Sofia Pernas stars in Second-Born Royals which is an upcoming contemporary science fantasy film.

