Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 24.07.2019 | 10:14 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Jabariya Jodi Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

HC directs Super Cassettes to screen Sonakshi Sinha starrer Khandaani Shafakhana to sexologists prior to release

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sonakshi Sinha is set to star in Khandaani Shafakhana with Badshah and Varun Sharma in which Sonakshi is playing the character of Baby Bedi who inherits and runs a sex clinic. While the promotions are on in full swing, the film has run into legal trouble.

HC directs Super Cassettes to screen Sonakshi Sinha starrer Khandaani Shafakhana to sexologists prior to release

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited, doing business as T-Series, to screen the film for a Delhi-based sexologist Vijay Abbot who has alleged that the film defames him and his profession. As per reports, a single judge bench comprising of Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw asked Super Cassettes to the screen the film so that sexologist had clear his doubts regarding the film and image defamation. The court will again hear the matter on July 29.

“No statements regarding the movie shall be made and no information of the film will be divulged to anyone. Prima facie not satisfied with the contention. The trademark since 1st June 2001 hasn’t been used,” the court said.

Sonakshi Sinha plays a young, bubbly girl taking over her uncle’s ‘sex clinic’ after his demise. Khandaani Shafakhana aims to address the stigma around sex, and is the first film ever where a female actor addresses these issues. It is set to hit theatres on August 2.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha shows how comfy is the new classy during Khandaani Shafakhana promotions

More Pages: Khandaani Shafakhana Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Dabangg 3: Arbaaz Khan reveals details of…

Salman Khan to produce a film on marriage…

Taapsee Pannu's two films Mission Mangal and…

WOAH! Sonakshi Sinha reveals she SECRETLY…

Court extends anticipatory bail period for…

Mission Mangal Trailer Launch: Akshay Kumar…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification