Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.06.2020 | 4:07 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Sunny Singh donates ration for Langar to a Gurudwara in Mumbai

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sunny Singh is an actor who has brought to the audience some charming characters that have definitely been memorable and have left a mark. However, bringing to the viewers awe-striking characters is not all that he does as he recently proved his virtue and lent a helping hand towards people in need.

Sunny Singh donates ration for Langar in a Gurudwara in Mumbai

The lockdown caused due to the pandemic has brought various problems with it, one of them being people suffering from lack of food supplies. To tackle such a problem, Langar services in Gurudwaras had been resumed following the safety measures for social distancing and Sunny Singh donated ration for the Langar services at the Andheri East Gurudwara.

Sunny SIngh

The actor has contributed towards society and dabbled in a really kind act to tackle the problem of lack of food supplies. The best part about Langar service is that they are open to all people who need food and are suffering from hunger. Sunny has really let his philanthropic side shine as he donates food towards the ones in need.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the mom-com Jai Mummy Di where his performance was appreciated by all, once again. His recent Holi song 'Holi Me Rangeele' got everyone dancing to the tunes and created quite a stir.

ALSO READ: “We’re going to win this and it will go soon”, says Sunny Singh on the current pandemic situation 

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

IMPPA writes to CM Uddhav Thackeray to…

Shah Rukh Khan to play a journalist in R…

Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor’s 14 day…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has no comments, niece…

OTT vs Theatres: Anurag Kashyap says the…

Akshay Kumar is the only Indian star to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification