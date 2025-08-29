Singer Guru Randhawa has landed in hot water after his latest music video stirred massive outrage online. The video, which features adult women dressed as school girls, has been criticized for its problematic portrayal and disturbing theme. What has particularly angered audiences is the song’s lyrics, which compare school girls to tequila, as well as the storyline where an adult photographer is seen crushing on one of the school girls.

Sonam Kapoor lends silent support to backlash against Guru Randhawa music video after it sparks outrage

Soon after the release, a leading publication called out the video on social media for promoting regressive and dangerous fantasies. Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who has often voiced her opinion on social issues, seemed to support the criticism by liking the post, thereby subtly amplifying the conversation around the song.

The backlash on social media has been relentless, with many netizens slamming both the concept and the messaging of the video.

Several users expressed their outrage in strong words, “Yes! This is the first thing that shocked me when I saw the music video. It’s 2025 and ppl still don’t under the implications of such things floating around on social media. Literally school kids are consuming this message that sexualizing school girls is okay!!” “Thank you for highlighting this. It is so disgusting that in today’s day and age, firstly these are the lyrics and then the school girl fantasy is what the artist has gone for in a country that not only has heightened sexual crime against women but also against children. Makes me sick,” added another user. A social media user shared their experience after watching the video, “I was horrified watching the video song, how is something so unacceptable being normalised.”

These comments has reflected a larger public sentiment questioning how such content was cleared for release in the first place, especially at a time when conversations about women’s safety and child protection are at the forefront in India.

With Sonam Kapoor’s subtle endorsement of the criticism adding fuel to the debate, the controversy around Guru Randhawa’s music video shows no signs of slowing down. As calls for accountability grow louder, all eyes are now on the singer and his team to see how they respond to the storm.

