Sunny Leone launches a new brand called Xcentric

Sunny Leone, who is known for doing unconventional things and has now upped her entrepreneurial game as her company, Suncity Entertainment Private Limited has partnered with Delhi Based Solution designing company – Petonic Infotech to create a brand Xcentric by Star-Struck to launch her own line of Cosmotech products. Petonic works towards creating sustainable and new innovative solutions to solve real-time problems for State, Market & Society. As the solutions created by them also benchmark the products for different brands, they also do a lot of procurements for their clients in the Middle East, South-east Asia & Africa for the different range of products. Being one of the youngest Research & Development based company they have created multiple new technologies & products.

Talking about the project, Sunny said, “I think its high time we realise our responsibility towards Mother Earth and I am more than happy to contribute in any way possible. I am very excited for Xcentric because not only am I foraying into a new industry altogether but this project is going to be environment-friendly as well Xcentric is going to be different than any other existing brand and I am sure it will strike a chord with the women all around the world”.

She has shown us her entrepreneurial side before as she runs her own cosmetics brand, Star- Struck and perfume brand named Lust. She is closely associated with PETA and made sure that the products are made without harming any animals. This unique feature has made her brand reach the global audience.

She recently launched her lingerie brand as well named Infamous which has become a big hit amongst the women in India. Her most recent venture is a one of its kind play school for toddlers named D’Art fusion which she has opened along with her husband Daniel Weber. She spent 6 months researching for this project to make sure it meets her vision of education being fun.

There has been a gap in the fashion industry between cosmetics products & people’s lifestyle and in this association, technology is a way to add value. There has also been a huge gap between our pricing and quality. The companies different ranges of products will focus on both and will be fit to cater to all the classes. The products will be available both offline and online soon. We are planning to start with hair dryer, straightener and blackhead remover as of now.

With already having a cosmetic line which has become a name to reckon, she plans to venture into skincare and hair care products. Her vision is to create an environment-friendly brand.