Boman Irani to be awarded at Bollywood Festival Norway in Oslo

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Class actor Boman Irani will be awarded for his outstanding contribution to cinema at the 17th Bollywood Festival Norway in Oslo on September 6th 2019. A special Masterclass with Boman Irani will be hosted by Bollywood Hungama‘s Faridoon Shahryar on September 7th in the presence of the cultural and political dignitaries of Norway.

The prestigious festival has hosted some of the biggest Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Zeenat Aman, Hema Malini, Huma Qureshi and many more in the past. Talking about this year’s grand plans, Festival Director Nasrulla Qureshi said, “We are delighted to host Mr Boman Irani. He shall be part of the inauguration ceremony and we shall be felicitating him. I am personally looking forward to his Masterclass with Faridoon as Mr Irani’s life journey is inspiring for millions of people all across the world. In the festival that is from September 6th till 12th we will showcase Bollywood films, music and culture.”

Also Read: Boman Irani shares heartwarming tale of starting his dream career at the age of 35

