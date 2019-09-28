His elder brother Vicky Kaushal is quite literally the man of the hour right now, but Sunny Kaushal is steadily making his way into the industry as well. The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with the little known Sunshine Music Tours and Travels but soon bagged a role in Akshay Kumar‘s Gold, celebrates his 30th birthday, he doesn’t feel like one, though.

“I don’t feel like I am 30. It is a big number. When I look back at the last three decades of my life, I wonder, where did they go? Career-wise, this year has been fabulous as after the release of Gold, things have looked up for me. By God’s grace, I have got some good offers and exciting roles, so I am looking forward to all of that this year,” the actor says.

Sunny also says he wants to spend the day with his family. “I am going to celebrate the day with the people that I love — my family and friends. As my dad is shooting and Vicky is busy, so it is a task to get the family together (laughs). I will meet a couple of friends for dinner probably,” he adds.

He is on board for RSVP’s Bhangra Paa Le. Apart from that, Sunny will also be seen in Nushrat Bharucha and Vijay Varma’s Hurdang and Dinesh Vijan’s Shiddat.

