Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.09.2019 | 2:10 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
War Housefull 4 Marjaavaan Bala Dream Girl Chhichhore
follow us on

“His inputs have been very valuable and helped me to become a better version of myself”: Mouni Roy on Rajkummar Rao

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After setting the small screen on fire with her versatile performances, one of the TV industry’s most popular actresses, Mouni Roy is slowly but steadily making her mark in B Town.

"His inputs have been very valuable and helped me to become a better version of myself": Mouni Roy on Rajkummar Rao
After debuting with Gold Last year, Mouni is back with a crackling Diwali entertainer- Made In China opposite actor extraordinaire Rajkummar Rao.

This is the first time Mouni is working with actor Rajkummar Rao. Talking about her experience working with Rao, she says, “I have learned everything from Raj on this film and for my role. He helped me endlessly during our rehearsals, not only for the scenes that we had together but also where I was on my own. He helped me make all of my scenes with him and otherwise much better. His inputs have been very valuable and helped me to become a better version of myself.”

Directed by Mikhil Musale, the film is a middle-class man’s journey from being a failed businessman to becoming a successful entrepreneur. Lending him her support is his loving and dutiful wife, Rukmini played by Mouni. In the film’s trailer that was launched a few days back, she’s seen from sizzling in a red saree to rocking a traditional Gujarati outfit with equal elegance.

Also Read: Mouni Roy reveals the most difficult part of playing an antagonist to Amitabh Bachchan

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sunny Leone's song…

Aayush Sharma and Isabelle Kaif all set to…

Shah Rukh Khan to play Bill in the Hindi…

Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer Luka…

Farhan Akhtar reveals that Gully Boy team is…

Parineeti Chopra moves to a plush new house…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification