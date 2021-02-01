He may have been known to roar the loudest when it comes to his on-screen appearances. However when it comes to his real life deeds, he is ensuring that his work speaks the loudest. That can well be seen from the fact that even though two days have gone by since the government announced 100% occupancy rule in theatres, there hasn’t been any noise made around the man who actually made it possible. It is Sunny Deol, the actor and the MP, whose initiatives at the highest order of the government machinery made it possible.

"It was Sunny Deol who led the delegation from the film industry and met Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs of India, Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Amit Khare, Secretary, I & B Ministry and Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, a few days back. He requested them to consider the request for allowing theatres to function at greater than 50% occupancy, and preferably at 100% itself," informs our source. "He was joined by Kamal Gianchandani, President, Multiplex Association of India, Sanjeev Bijli, MD PVR and Nitin Tej Ahuja, CEO of The Producers Guild of India," the source added.

They explained the situation in detail that how the whole exhibition sector was suffering since producers couldn’t afford to release their films at 50% occupancy rule in theatres while there was fear psychosis amongst audiences too with a such a rule being enforced. Considering that everything else had normalised, be it the dining or other social gatherings, it was prudent that theatres too are allowed to operate full house.

“The Ministers were kind enough to patiently listen to the argument and assured Sunny sir that they would take this into consideration and pass on a resolution soon,” our source continues. “At the end of the day, the whole movie business helps everyone in the supply chain. It is only going to help the economy further as the money generated by sales of movie tickets keep the business going for one and all," the source added.

The results were there to be seen as within 72 hours of this meeting happening, the government took a decision to allow 100% occupancy, post which the ruling was drafted.

No wonder, the industry is elated.

Said Kamal Gianchandani, President, Multiplex Association of India, “On behalf of all MAI (Multiplex Association of India) members, I would like to thank Shri Sunny Deol ji for his tireless and unwavering efforts in getting back the 100% capacity for cinemas. His leadership, combined with his commitment to serve the best long term interest of the entire filmed entertainment sector, has played a vital role in putting the film industry back on the path to recovery and growth. I am confident that film industry community will continue to benefit from his valued leadership and counsel.”

When tried to contact the actor, Deol said he didn't want to talk about it. When probed further he said, “I am glad that this could happen and I really hope things are back on track for the entertainment industry.” Sunny Deol has definitely done the job as a senior politician as well as the industry veteran for decades. Now the onus is on the film industry to churn out exciting movies and ensure returns at the box office.

