Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.02.2021 | 8:50 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush goes on floor today

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The shooting of the magnum opus Adipurush starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starts today on February 2, 2021.

Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush goes on floor today

The film celebrates the triumph over evil. Om Raut, the director, tweeted this morning, "#Adipurush aarambh."

Producer Prasad Sutar earlier spoke about the motion capture and what can be expected in the film. He said, “High-end visual effects combined with real-time technology is commonly used in international films and this always helps filmmakers narrate their story. To create the world of Adipurush and to tell the epic tale, we are bringing together the same. Adipurush is a huge mission for all of us and we are looking forward to embarking on this journey with Bhushan Kumar.”

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series & Om Raut, Prasad Sutar & Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles. Adipurush is slated for August 11, 2022 release.

ALSO READ: SCOOP: It’s Prabhas vs Thalapathy Vijay as Salaar all set to release in Sankranti 2022 weekend

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Not Ram, Hrithik Roshan to play Ravan in…

Tandav controversy: Saif Ali Khan's mother…

Uttar Pradesh cops seek Mumbai Police…

Saif Ali Khan – Kareena Kapoor Khan to…

Tandav controversy: Makers decide to…

Motion capture of Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification