The shooting of the magnum opus Adipurush starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starts today on February 2, 2021.

The film celebrates the triumph over evil. Om Raut, the director, tweeted this morning, "#Adipurush aarambh."

Producer Prasad Sutar earlier spoke about the motion capture and what can be expected in the film. He said, “High-end visual effects combined with real-time technology is commonly used in international films and this always helps filmmakers narrate their story. To create the world of Adipurush and to tell the epic tale, we are bringing together the same. Adipurush is a huge mission for all of us and we are looking forward to embarking on this journey with Bhushan Kumar.”

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series & Om Raut, Prasad Sutar & Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles. Adipurush is slated for August 11, 2022 release.

