Sunny Deol DENIES plans for Gadar 2

There were reports recently suggesting that Anil Sharma was planning a sequel to his 2002 mega-hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha the pre-partition love story about an Indian Sikh following his lady-love into Pakistan after India was divided into two.

The film broke many box-office records and went on to become the most successful film of Sunny Deol’s career. Now 17 years later the Indian entertainment media suddenly woke up to talks of a sequel to the film.

This sounded far-fetched as the concept is a bit dated. Back then talk about Indo-Pak amity was encouraged on every platform including cinema where cross-border love stories like Gadar and Veer-Zara were big box-office successes.

Who would attempt something suggesting a love relationship across the border during these times of cross-border terrorism? Not Sunny Deol, for sure, as he is currently fighting election on a BJP ticket.

When I asked Sunny about Gadar 2 he laughed, “I don’t have time to think of any films right now.I don’t know where this rumour came from.”

Director Anil Sharma also denied any immediate plans of a Gadar sequel. Said Sharma, “News hai aati raheti hai. Jab kuch fix hoga I’ll let you know.”

Also Read: Sunny Deol and his convoy meet with an accident near Gurdaspur National Highway