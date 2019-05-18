Bollywood Hungama
Sunny Deol DENIES plans for Gadar 2

BySubhash K. Jha

There were  reports recently  suggesting that Anil Sharma was  planning a sequel to his 2002  mega-hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha the pre-partition love story about an Indian Sikh following his  lady-love into Pakistan  after  India  was divided  into two.

The film broke many box-office records and went on to become the most successful film  of Sunny Deol’s career. Now 17 years later the Indian entertainment media suddenly woke up to talks of a sequel to the film.

This sounded far-fetched as the concept is a bit dated.  Back then talk about Indo-Pak amity was encouraged on every platform including cinema where cross-border love stories like Gadar and Veer-Zara were big box-office successes.

Who would attempt something suggesting a love relationship across the border during these times of cross-border terrorism? Not Sunny Deol, for sure, as he is currently  fighting election on  a  BJP  ticket.

When I asked Sunny about Gadar 2 he laughed, “I don’t have time to think of any films right now.I don’t know where this rumour came from.”

Director Anil Sharma also denied any immediate plans of a Gadar sequel. Said Sharma, “News hai aati raheti hai. Jab kuch fix hoga I’ll let you know.”

