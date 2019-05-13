Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 13.05.2019 | 1:46 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Student Of The Year 2 Blank De De Pyaar De Bharat Kalank Kabir Singh
follow us on

Sunny Deol and his convoy meet with an accident near Gurdaspur National Highway

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sunny Deol, who has dived into campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019, suffered an unfortunate fate when he was driving on the Amritsar-Gurdaspur National Highway. The actor, who has been campaigning as a roadshow, was travelling in a car when his vehicle and the convoy met with an accident. As per reports, fortunately, no one has suffered any injuries or wounds.

Sunny Deol and his convoy meet with an accident near Gurdaspur National Highway

It seems that the accident happened when the car Sunny Deol was traveling in, was hit by another vehicle coming from the wrong side. After that, the tyre burst and the car hit the divider. Reportedly, it is being said that over four vehicles rammed into each other during this accident but fortunately, the people were unharmed. According to reports, the police have already been informed of the incident and one of the officials when mentioned in these reports that it was a close save for Sunny who is contesting elections from the Gurdaspur constituency.

Readers would be aware that the actor is in the midst of the roadshow which he kicked off after he filed nomination papers and kicked off the process. He is contesting against politics veteran Balaram Jakhar’s son Sunil Jakhar who came into power after the untimely demise of actor-politician Vinod Khan in 2017.

On the other hand, Sunny Deol is also dedicating his time into films and has directed the acting debut of his son Karan Deol. The film titled Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is a romantic drama, marking the debut of actress Saher Bamba and it is slated to hit the theatres on July 19 this year.

Also Read: Sunny Deol faces charges of hurting Sikh sentiments; Sikh body takes action against the actor turned politician

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Ranbir Kapoor REACTS to comments made by…

Producer of A Wednesday, Anjum Rizvi…

My marriage seems to be over" - Arunoday…

Grand Masti actress Bruna Abdullah announces…

Good news for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif…

Karan Oberoi applies for bail and hands over…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification