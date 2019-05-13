Rangoli Chandel LASHES OUT at Richa Chadha and calls her jobless over her comments she made on Kangana Ranaut during a show!

Rangoli Chandel recently went on a lashing spree against Alia Bhatt and her family during the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 when it was reminded that the Gully Boy actress is actually not an Indian citizen. While the Bhatt family came to the rescue of their youngest born, now, Rangoli has decided to slam Richa Chadha for her comment she made on her sister Kangana Ranaut during a chat show. It seems that Richa was of the opinion that she wouldn’t make her war public when she was asked about the comments being made by Kangana Ranaut on many public platforms which didn’t go down well with Rangoli!

Yet again, Rangoli Chandel has taken to Twitter to respond to what Richa Chadha had to say about the Kangana’s media statements. When she was asked about Kangana Ranaut and her opinions, Richa Chadha maintained that she is someone who wouldn’t like to have a war of words on a public platform. She went on to assert that it is not because she lacks courage but because she would rather talk to the person one-on-one rather than giving it directly to the press! But it seems that Richa’s comments rubbed Rangoli the wrong side and the latter went on to call the actress ‘jobless’ on social media.

Rangoli Chandel responded to this in a series of tweets saying, “I hear a lot of people like @RichaChadha comment about Kangana’s outspokenness, they often insist they choose not to have public war of words. My question is do they have a choice? Are they truly autonomous? …. Can they function if bollywood biggies black list them? Can they create content and survive on their own? Do they have that competence? Can they survive opposition’s counter attacks and bring about the much needed change? Please understand Kangana slogged for 14 years to earn her freedom, she never spoke the way she does now cause in 14 years she build herself in a way that she will survive even if the whole industry is against her so her timing of speaking out was also decided a decade ago. Please know if there is a flame burning in the rain there is a reason behind that it’s not a coincidence. And here are some jobless actors, movie mafia ass lickers giving her gyan that even though they can but they don’t indulge in public fights. Darling the truth is if you could, you would ?? So please take a seat.”

