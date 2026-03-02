A new action thriller backed by Excel Entertainment has officially gone on floors, marking the first collaboration between producers Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and filmmaker A. R. Murugadoss with actor Sunny Deol. The yet-to-be-titled action thriller began filming on Friday, 27th February 2026, and the shoot is currently underway.

Sunny Deol fronts new Pan-India action thriller from top industry powerhouses

The film also stars Jyotika in a pivotal role alongside Sunny Deol. Riding high on the success of Border 2, Sunny has reportedly dedicated his dates to complete this project during the summer of 2026.

The film will be directed by debutant Balaji Ganesh, a Chennai-based filmmaker who has long worked as co-director with A.R. Murugadoss. Having been closely involved in story development, direction, and large-scale productions, Balaji now steps into the spotlight with his feature directorial debut, which is being positioned as a suspense-driven action thriller.

The project brings together several industry names behind the scenes as well. The theatrical is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and A.R. Murugadoss, with Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Aditya Joshi, Sunnil Jain and Yusuf Shaikh serving as co-producers.

With a powerful production team, an experienced lead actor, and a fresh directorial voice, the film aims to deliver a large-scale action spectacle while introducing a new storytelling perspective to the genre.

