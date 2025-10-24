Sunny Deol has set social media alight with the announcement of his next venture titled Ikka, unveiling a gripping motion poster that promises a hard-hitting cinematic experience.

Sunny Deol announces new film Ikka, unveils first look motion poster

On his Instagram page, Sunny shared the motion poster along with the caption, “Naa koi ghulam, naa koi badshah sirf IKKA.” The phrase immediately set the tone suggesting a story of resistance, authority and personal power.

The first look arrives soon after Sunny also announced another film, Gabru, which is slated for release in theatres on 13 March 2026. While details such as cast and storyline for Ikka are still under wraps, the poster has already become a talking point among fans and media alike. Actress Ameesha Patel responded to the reveal by commenting simply, “Handsomee.”

Sunny, whose recent revival in the blockbuster Gadar 2 reaffirmed his action-hero credentials, appears to be returning to his forte with Ikka. Given his track-record of intense, themes-driven roles, the film is being watched closely for how it shapes up.

The motion poster marks a strategic teaser move keeping the audience intrigued. While the full narrative and ensemble remain unrevealed, the bold announcement underlines Sunny Deol’s intent to deliver another powerhouse outing.

As excitement builds, industry insiders and fans alike will be on the lookout for further updates cast announcements, director reveal, production house details, and other key information that will flesh out what Ikka truly stands for.

