Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga dropped a special birthday surprise for rebel star Prabhas, giving fans a glimpse into their much-awaited collaboration, Spirit, backed by producer Bhushan Kumar. The gesture has stirred excitement across the industry, with anticipation now running high for this powerful duo’s next venture.

Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga teases Prabhas’ Spirit on his birthday

On the occasion of Prabhas’s birthday, the Animal director unveiled what he called a “Sound Story” an audio teaser that introduces the tone and atmosphere of Spirit in an innovative way. Sharing the announcement on social media, Vanga wrote,

“Happy Birthday Prabhas anna. Presenting a ‘SOUND-STORY’ in five Indian languages straight from the heart, for every fan who’s felt his…”

The “Sound Story” opens with a prison sequence where a jailer instructs his team to treat a former police officer-turned-prisoner like any other inmate. The moment that captured everyone’s attention is when Prabhas’s voice calmly declares, “Sir, since childhood I have one bad habit.”

Backed by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, Spirit is set to be a grand-scale pan-world entertainer. With Prabhas taking on the role of a fierce and intense cop, and Triptii Dimri bringing her distinctive screen presence to the narrative, Spirit is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films on the horizon.

Released in five languages Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam the audio teaser has already generated massive buzz online. By releasing it on Prabhas’s birthday, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Bhushan Kumar have not only given fans a powerful glimpse into their next collaboration but also reaffirmed Prabhas’s stature as, in Vanga’s words, “India’s biggest superstar.”

