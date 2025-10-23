Multi-Grammy Award-winning music icon Enrique Iglesias is set to illuminate the MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai on October 29 and 30, 2025, marking his highly anticipated return to India. Joining him as the official support acts will be the talented Indo-Canadian singer Jonita Gandhi and the electrifying EDM duo Progressive Brothers. Jonita Gandhi states, “It’s truly a dream come true to share the stage with Enrique Iglesias. I grew up listening to his music, he’s such an icon. I’m incredibly excited to connect with fans and bring my energy to this concert."

Jonita Gandhi and Progressive Brothers to open for Enrique Iglesias in Mumbai

PRO BROS state, “Opening for Enrique is an incredible honour. We can't wait to bring our unique sound to the audience and set the stage for an unforgettable show!”

Produced by India’s leading live event company, EVA Live, this mega concert promises an unforgettable evening featuring a nostalgia-filled showcase of Iglesias’ extensive career, including both classic hits and contemporary chart-toppers. This tour marks Iglesias' third visit to India, following his celebrated performances in 2004 and 2012. With tickets available on the District App and one show already sold out, over 50,000 fans are expected to attend across both days.

Enrique Iglesias is revered as one of the world’s most prolific musical icons, and attendees can look forward to an immersive experience enhanced by a dynamic setlist, world-class production and stunning visuals.

Jonita Gandhi started her journey by posting covers on YouTube, and has since released over 150 songs in more than 10 languages. She has collaborated with international artists like Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers and Michael Bublé, and shared stages with everyone from Shawn Mendes to Michael Bublé; establishing herself as one of India’s most versatile playback singers while successfully navigating a career as an independent artist—an impressive feat in the music industry.

Progressive Brothers, comprised of Sunny Sharma and Karan Bhalla, are a notable name in India’s electronic music scene. They have shared stages with globally recognized artists such as DJ Snake, David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas Like Mike, Tiesto Afrojack, Steve Aoki, Kygo, KSHMR and Martin Garrix, and have played at prestigious festivals like Sunburn Festival, VH1 Supersonic, Road To Ultra and Electric Daisy Carnival. They have released music on global labels such as Edm.com, Tiesto’s Musical Freedom, Spinnin’ Records and Chuckie’s Dirty Dutch Digital.

The event is powered by Mastercard.

Also Read: Ed Sheeran teams up with India’s Jonita Gandhi for Hindi-English fusion track “Heaven”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.