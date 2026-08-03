After delivering the successful Sitaare Zameen Par (2025), superstar Aamir Khan is now gearing up for Lalkaara. The film is expected to go on floors later this year, and the makers are currently busy with the casting process. Bollywood Hungama has learned that none other than Vikrant Massey has been offered a plum role in the period drama.

SCOOP: Vikrant Massey approached for a key role in Aamir Khan’s Lalkaara

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Besides Aamir Khan, the makers are looking to cast three more actors in extremely prominent roles. Vikrant Massey has been approached for one such important part. The actor has proved his worth by portraying diverse characters across genres. The makers are therefore confident that he’ll be able to pull off the role.”

The source continued, “However, Vikrant is yet to make up his mind. Moreover, the film will require a long-term commitment, as both the preparation and the shoot are expected to be extensive. Hence, Vikrant Massey will assess his availability and other commitments before taking a call.”

In July, Bollywood Hungama published a report about this film which carried a quote by a source that said, “Lalkaara is not a biopic but based on the iconic 1952 test series between India and Pakistan. The script, written by Piyush Gupta of Dangal (2016) fame and Neeraj Singh of Nil Battey Sannata (2016) fame, is said to be an intense sports drama which explores the theme of rivalry, friendship, partition and nationalism.”

The source also said, “Lalkaara will be produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. Interestingly, Rajkumar Hirani has also come on board but only as a producer. Aamir shares a strong association with both Farhan Akhtar and Rajkumar Hirani. His very next film after Lagaan was Dil Chahta Hai (2001), directed by Farhan Akhtar, which went on to attain cult status. With Rajkumar Hirani, Aamir delivered two historic blockbusters – 3 Idiots (2009) and PK (2014).”

Coming back to Vikrant Massey, the actor recently had two almost back-to-back web releases – Pritam And Pedro and Musafir Cafe. He’ll be seen next in the international flick, White, in which he plays Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Last week, Bollywood Hungama also reported that he has bagged the role of a layered grey character in Ajay Devgn-starrer Chauhaan.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Farhan Akhtar exits Aamir Khan-Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lalkaara; Sidhant Gupta steps in

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