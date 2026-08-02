The father-son duo is set to visit one of Sikhism's five Takhts as the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial continues its nationwide promotional campaign ahead of its release.

The promotional campaign for Batwara 1947 is in full swing, with the cast travelling across multiple cities ahead of the film's theatrical release on August 14, 2026. As part of the ongoing tour, Sunny Deol and his son Karan Deol are scheduled to visit Takht Sri Patna Sahib, one of the holiest Sikh pilgrimage sites, during their stop in Patna.

EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol and Karan Deol to seek blessings at Patna Sahib during Batwara 1947 promotions

According to the makers, the actors will offer prayers and seek blessings for the success of the film at the revered shrine, which is among the five Takhts—the highest seats of authority in Sikhism. The visit forms part of the film's promotional activities as the team continues to engage with audiences across the country in the lead-up to the release.

The Patna leg of the tour has already witnessed enthusiastic participation from fans. During their visit to the city, Sunny Deol and Karan Deol were greeted by large crowds, reflecting the anticipation surrounding the upcoming period drama. The actors are expected to interact with audiences while continuing to promote the film before heading to their next destination.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India and explores the human stories that unfolded during one of the most significant chapters in the subcontinent's history. The recently released trailer offered audiences a glimpse into the emotional narrative, highlighting themes of loss, resilience and hope.

The film also marks the reunion of Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi after nearly three decades. The actor-director duo previously collaborated on acclaimed films including Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak, making Batwara 1947 one of their most anticipated collaborations in recent years. Featuring an ensemble cast, the film stars Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles.

Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 features music composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar.

With the nationwide promotional campaign gathering momentum, the team's visit to Patna Sahib is expected to be one of the key highlights of the tour. As the release date draws closer, Batwara 1947 continues to build anticipation among audiences eager to watch the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial on the big screen when it arrives in cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2026.

Also Read: Sunny Deol to honour real-life changemakers during Batwara 1947 promotional tour across India: Report

More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

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