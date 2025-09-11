Sunjay Kapur’s sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, has publicly supported the legal action by Karisma Kapoor’s children in their fight for a share of their late father’s enormous estate, reportedly worth around Rs. 30,000 crores.

The dispute involves Karisma’s two children, Samaira and Kiaan, who have filed a civil suit in the Delhi High Court alleging their stepmother, Priya Sachdev Kapur, attempted to forge Sunjay Kapur’s will. The children are seeking full disclosure of the assets belonging to their father.

Speaking with ANI, Mandhira expressed her satisfaction with the court’s involvement in the matter, especially the order directing Priya Kapur to reveal all movable and immovable assets owned by Sunjay Kapur as of his death on June 12, 2025. “I’m very happy about it because finally the family will know something and have some knowledge about anything really. I believe in the justice system in India, so I’m hoping it will bring more clarity, more visibility and transparency to everything.”

In unequivocal terms of support, she added, “I stand by them because I do not think that if anyone knows the relationship they have had with their father and for their father not to have them a part of the will, it just doesn't add up. Doesn't make sense. So I stand by them.”

Representing Priya Kapur, senior advocate Rajiv Nayar has contested the suit’s validity, arguing that the case filed against her is “not maintainable.”

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur married in 2003 and had two children. They divorced by mutual consent in 2016. Sunjay later married Priya Sachdev. He passed away during a polo match in England on June 12, 2025.

As proceedings continue, the case seems poised to set important precedents regarding estate transparency, rights of children, and contested wills in India’s legal system.

