The passing of industrialist Sunjay Kapur has now led to a legal battle over his vast personal estate, reportedly worth around Rs 30,000 crores. On Wednesday, the matter reached the Delhi High Court, where Priya Kapur, Sunjay’s wife, and his children from his first marriage with actress Karisma Kapoor found themselves on opposing sides.

“Karisma Kapoor’s children already got Rs 1,900 crores”: Sunjay Kapur’s wife Priya RESPONDS to alleged forged will

Karisma’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, have challenged a purported will dated March 21, under which Sunjay allegedly left his entire personal assets to Priya. Their petition claims the will is forged and argues that Sunjay never mentioned such a document during his lifetime. Represented through their mother, Samaira has filed the petition using her power of attorney, while Kiaan, being a minor, is also represented by Karisma as his guardian.

Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the children, told the court that Priya had initially denied the existence of any will, only for it to be revealed weeks later during a family meeting on July 30. He further pointed out that the alleged will is unregistered and accused Priya’s associates of suppressing it for over seven weeks.

Priya Kapur, represented by senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, refuted the claims, arguing that she was Sunjay’s legally wedded wife and widow. She highlighted the acrimonious history of Sunjay and Karisma’s divorce, finalized in 2016, questioning the basis of the children’s challenge. She also claimed that Karisma’s children had already inherited assets worth Rs 1,900 crore under the RK Family Trust, remarking, “I don’t know how much is enough.”

The bench, presided over by Justice Jyoti Singh, directed Priya to submit a detailed list of Sunjay’s movable and immovable assets as of June 12, the day he passed away after collapsing during a polo match in England. The court issued notices and set the next hearing for October 9.

